Houston Texans Podcast: Merry Christmas Mailbag

Can you hear those sleigh bells ring, the angels sing, and the fat man scream? Oh, it’s nearly Christmas. Over the last few weeks we have been gifted by an assortment of tremendous listener questions, and with the mailbag full, and spirits bright and merry, there’s no better time to empty it all out.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston answers your questions. Topics include: if Lovie Smith would remain as the defensive coordinator if David Culley was fired, if we have been to harsh on David Mills, why we should have optimism for Nick Caserio, embracing the tank, and why Jack Easterby gets to stand on the sideline every Sunday when he should be at mass.

Let’s start the show.

