Three and Out: Chargers-Texans Predictions

I actually was in attendance the last time these two teams faced off. It was 2019 in sunny Los Angeles at the Dignity Health Sports Park amid an almost even Chargers-Texans crowd. The game was fantastic and the offense was . I also ran into former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, who I to this day wish I said hello to. Texans came out on top, 27-20.

Unfortunately, the BRB Braintrust doesn’t believe that result will happen again. No, not one bit. A clean sweep of predictions tells all about how the Sunday game will play out.

Kenneth L.; Chargers 31, Texans 6

I’m pitting a ton of fantasy football capital on this game. I swapped in the Chargers defense against the Texans in my semi final match up. I will also be in attendance at this game, which will be both fun and a waste of 3-4 hours. But it will be fun to go with the pops. Herbert is 3rd in the league in passing yards and Austin Ekeler is 11th in rush yards. Mike Williams has finally put up a full campaign and is probably the best WR2 in the game. Maybe a tad behind Ceedee Lamb. Their offense is potent and knows how to threaten you deep. They are both dynamic and methodical. They also desperately need to win this game. Chargers are 8-6 and sitting in 6th place. A loss knocks them out of the playoffs. They do play the Raiders and Broncos to end the season, but not toooo impressed with either teams play of late. The Texans offense will be without most of its best players. Or meh, just most of its players. Justin Britt, Tytus Howard, Lonnie Johnson, Eric Murray, Roy Lopez, and Jordan Jenkins scatter the offensive and defensive teams in open roles. Most importantly, Brandon Cooks will be missing from the offense. Expect rookie TE Brevin Jordan to see a ton of targets. Expect the Texans to not be able to move the ball down the field at all this week. And if they do, their kicker is out too. Yikes. Maybe we shouldn’t go to the game?

l4blitzer: Chargers 29, Texans 12

Provided that this game is able to go as scheduled (given that 20 Texans are now on the COVID list, there is a case to be made for postponement), the Texans can’t rely on the incompetence of their opponent to help them win this round. The Chargers are deep in the playoff hunt. Their mindset might still be up for question, given how they blew a golden opportunity at home against Kansas City. Fortunately for the (forever San Diego) Chargers, the Texans will not have anyone the caliber of Travis Kelce at the TE position that will run roughshod over their secondary. Staley may not have to worry too much about going for it on 4th down that much. Attrition due to COVID protocols has deprived this game of much of its limited star power. However, for the Texans, the losses are that much more devastating, especially with Cooks and Fairbarin projected to miss the game. Mills has somewhat improved from the incompetent mess he was earlier in the season, but he will not make anyone think of prime Matt Schaub or Deshaun Watson anytime soon. The Texans will have guys that will be on the field, but probably not much more than that. Expect this game (if it still goes on Sunday, but even if it is flexed to another day of the following week) to be an ugly, ugly affair. The Chargers still have too much offensive firepower and manage to pull away from the Texans. The Texans, forced to rely on some (at the time of this writing unnamed) kicker, will probably go for it more on 4th downs and go for 2 more often than not (or at least I would hope so...make it interesting for once). They find the endzone, but no points scored via a kick. Hopefully this game moves quickly, and we move that much closer to ending this lost season.

Matt Weston: Chargers 31, Texans 13

If the Texans could run the ball like they always wanted to do, this game maybe different. Unfortunately they can’t at all whatsoever. Get ready for a lot of Davis Mills quick passes on 3rd and 6. Justin Herbert is throwing deep again and will prove once again the Texans pass defense is overrated by the statistics thanks to turnovers. Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson, it doesn’t matter, they’ll be able to compliment the deep passing game on the ground.

Mike: Chargers 38, Texans 17

Justin Herbert is one of the NFL’s passing leaders this season and what better chance to catapult himself into the top 3 than facing a Houston Texans pass defense that’s already given up 3267 yards against teams that rarely needed to pass against them? Who’s going to stop Herbert? Lonnie Johnson Jr? Ha. And, if San Diego Los Angeles decides they want to rest Herbert’s arm, Houston’s run defense hasn’t made it out of the locker room since D.J. Reader and J.J. Watt left the building. Now, the Chargers have a bad run defense as well, but Houston is entirely incapable of taking advantage of that, as they’re the only team in the NFL who hasn’t topped 1100 rushing yards this season. averaging just over 77 ground yards per game. This will be another one-sided affair that further cements the picture that the 2021 Houston Texans belong in the same conversation as the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers as one of the worst teams ever fielded in the Super Bowl era.

Tim: Chargers 27, Texans 14.