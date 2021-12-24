As I type this, your Houston Texans currently have nearly two dozen players on the COVID List.

Majority of Texans' players on reserve-COVID-19, 23 total, have mild or no symptoms, according to sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 23, 2021

Texans missing four starting OL due to COVID: LT Tytus Howard, LG Lane Taylor, C Justin Britt, RG Justin McCray with RT Charlie Heck only regular starter not on list. Secondary down starters Terrance Mitchell, Eric Murray, Lonnie Johnson Jr, plus Ka'imi Fairbairn, Brandin Cooks — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 23, 2021

It’s entirely possible that tally has increased by the time this post is published on Friday afternoon. There is no way the Texans should be forced to play a football game in two days. Despite its earlier bluster that any organization that could not field a team would forfeit an upcoming game, the NFL has repeatedly moved games to accommodate COVID-decimated rosters in the past couple of weeks. The league should do it this week for the Texans and Chargers. The game should be moved to Tuesday.

But it has not yet been moved, and there’s a good chance it won’t be. Hence, should the game proceed as originally scheduled, here’s what you need to know to watch:

Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CST on Sunday, December 26th.

TV Broadcast: CBS.

Radio Broadcast: Sports Radio 610 (AM), 100.3 (FM), and SXM 230. NFL Game Pass also provides an audio streaming service.

Online Streaming: Viewers in the U.S. can use the NFL Mobile app if they have a Verizon subscription. Everyone else can use the NFL Game Pass subscription service to watch the game.

Opponent Blog: Bolts From The Blue.

Twitter: @battleredblog.

Facebook: Sure, you like us. But do you really, really like us?

NFL Network Replay: To be determined.

In terms of what we'll be doing for the game itself, expect "Countdown To Kickoff" to post at 8 a.m. CST on Sunday. The first open thread for Texans-Chargers will go up at 11:45 a.m. CST. We'll add live open threads if necessary during the game, and then we'll have a post-game reaction thread as soon as the game's over.