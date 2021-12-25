Tomorrow’s Texans-Chargers Game Should Be Postponed

The Texans added another six players to their COVID list, which has now ballooned to 23 players. That’s essentially half of the team’s gameday roster out for tomorrow’s game against the Chargers. Both the offensive and defensive lines are decimated and the Texans lack almost the entire wide receiver core too.

Their opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, are not without their own issues. Their star RB Austin Ekeler, Defensive end Joey Bosa, center Corey Linsley, edge rusher Chris Rumph, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, cornerback Kemon Hall, safety Trey Marshall and returner Andre Roberts are all out with COVID symptoms.

Even with both teams suffering heavy blows to their roster, Texans HC David Culley was adamant the game would occur.

“We’re playing on Sunday” - Houston Texans Head Coach David Culley

Culley declared “We’re playing on Sunday,” and backed up his statement by calling attention to the teams’ COVID-free Friday test resutls. “The whole league is having these problems. We’ll be fine.”

Just because the whole league is having trouble doesn’t mean the Texans own issues should be dismissed. A quick glance at the Texans defensive depth chart says everything that you need to hear.

Simply put, it will be dangerous to the healthy players to play an entire football game with little to no substitutions. This goes beyond the Chargers pursuit of a playoff spot and the Texans pursuit of a high draft pick. The Texans are not equipped to play a football game for 60 minutes tomorrow. It is borderline negligent by the league to allow a game to be played by two professional teams where one is woefully unable to fill a full roster and has a sickness going through the entire locker room.

The NFL should take after the NBA last year and pause all activity until the situation becomes more apparent and play this game when the teams are more healthy. Whether that be Tuesday or sometime in two weeks, this game should not be played by a skeleton crew.