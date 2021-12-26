Texans-Chargers Inactives

The last official count were 23 Houston Texans who were stuck on the COVID-19 list. At 3-12, the NFL doesn’t care about Houston, and won’t do the thing they should do, relocate the game to another day and time so the scabs aren’t picked off and thrown out there. Instead, it’s a football game today, and here’s who won’t be making it out there for the Texans.

Texans inactives Danny Amendola, Terrance Mitchell, Carson Green, Deshaun Watson and David Johnson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 26, 2021

Danny Amendola still hasn’t recovered from his limp leg, and the Texans don’t have a slot wide receiver for another week. Terrence Mitchell is out again opening the door for Lonnie Johnson Jr. to remain Houston’s starting outside cornerback. Deshaun Watson is Deshaun Watson. Carson Green is a UDFA offensive lineman from Texas A&M who hasn’t made it to the active roster this year after hanging around the practice squad this year. David Johnson has a magical quadriceps injury that appeared out of nowhere that will keep him out today. It’s Rex Burkhead’s team.

The Chargers on the other hand don’t have any inactive players due to the number on the COVID-19 list.

#Chargers have no inactives today due to number of players on COVID list. https://t.co/m5z3rBj0CS — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 26, 2021

The Texans and Chargers are set to play at 12 p.m. today.