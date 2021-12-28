Trey Lance may Start against Houston after Jimmy Garoppolo Suffered a Thumb Injury

The San Francisco 49ers had a wrench tossed into their playoff plans last week. Even without their starting left tackle and left guard, the Tennessee Titans were able to play Titan brand football, and win with a Randy Bullock game winning field goal. At the end of the second quarter quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a thumb injury after he was sacked by Denico Autry. At the time the 49ers thought it was a jammed thumb. The recent diagnosis is worse than that.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a right thumb UCL tear along with a fracture, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2021

Garoppolo missed practice on Monday. It turns out he has a torn torn ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb, and a fracture in the same thumb. As we saw with Laremy Tunsil, who suffered a UCL tear of his own, this injury may knock a player out for a month. Garoppolo maybe tougher than Tunsil though and decide to try and play through it, and evaluate his options after the season.

If Garoppolo is out against Houston then it means Trey Lance time. Lance was abhorrent in other starts earlier this season, and despite his athletic profile, he struggled to miss tackles and provide any value in the run game. Yes, believe it or not, this makes the 49ers worse for this season.

This could open the door for another Houston Texans upset. That’s how bad it was with Lance at the helm. The biggest issue the Texans face is they are going up against a great running team, that has mastered the outside zone, along with the horizontal run game, two things the Texans struggled with earlier this year when the played the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

As we have learned so many times before, never say never, anything can happen on any given Sunday, and this week maybe no different as the Texans get either a hurt quarterback, or a backup quarterback in week 17.