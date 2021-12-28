Important Dates On The 2022 NFL Calendar

Wondering when Nick Caserio can sign more free agent linebackers? Curious when Jack Easterby can get rid of any remaining talent left via lopsided trades? Well, look no further! The NFL released its calendar of important dates in 2022.

NFL Important League Dates for 2022

January 10th - Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2022 season.

February 28th - 2021 CFL player contracts expire at 12:00 p.m., New York time. Beginning at 12:01 p.m., New York time, NFL clubs may no longer try out, negotiate with, and/or sign CFL players with 2022 contracts.

February 22nd - First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 1-7th - NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 8th - NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium: Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 14-16th - Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

March 16th -

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must exercise options for 2022 on all players who have option clauses in their 2021 contracts.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must submit a minimum salary tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2021 contracts who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.

Top 51 Rule begins. All clubs must be under the 2022 Salary Cap prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time.

All 2021 player contracts will expire at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

The first day of the 2022 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

Trading period for 2022 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2021 contracts.

April 4th - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 18th - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 22nd - Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.

April 28-30th - 2022 NFL Draft: Las Vegas, Nevada.

