Houston Texans News: An Update On The Texans’ COVID-19 List

Lonnie Johnson Jr., Ka’imi Fairbairn, Brandin Cooks, Eric Murray, A.J. Moore Jr., Jordan Jenkins, Jonathan Greenard, Eric Wilson, Lane Taylor, Justin Britt, Tytus Howard, Roy Lopez, Jaleel Johnson, Derek Rivers, Maliek Collins...and now David Johnson, Paul Quessenberry, and Neville Hewitt are on the COVID-19 list.

A week after beating the Los Angeles Chargers with 23 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Texans have added three more names to it. Running back David Johnson, who was out with a quad injury last week, backup linebacker Neville Newitt (who is now a starting linebacker), and practice squad fullback turned emergency roster addition Paul Quessenberry have joined the list. Hopefully some of the players who were on the list last week will be reinstated this week to suit up for the San Francisco 49ers.

This has led to lots of knowledge. Like us learning what a Connor Strachan is, that Chris Owens is J.J. Watt, or that Jonathan Owens will make Justin Reid expendable next year. Tremon Smith is a running back now. This. Yes. This. So much this.

The 49ers, on the other hand, only have punter Mitch Wishnowsky on the COVID-19 list. One team needs their squad to return, and the other is at full strength. The Texans and 49ers are set to play this Sunday, January 3rd, at 3:05 p.m. CST.