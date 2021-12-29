Houston Texans Podcast: The Scabs are Here (Texans-Chargers Review)

In a lost season, where all hope sunk to the bottom of the sea last March, the Houston Texans needed, and searched desperately for some of it. Davis Mills has turned from unplayable to playable, hitting his floor of backup quarterback a season or two early, giving desire and hope that he may become a competent starting quarterback one day. Jonathan Greenard has turned into someone who should be the third best player on a good front seven. Tavierre Thomas and Jonathan Owens maybe eventual consistent starters on a NFL roster. Beating a hopeful playoff Chargers team with the backups, and the backups to the backups, behind the arm of ludicrous Davis Mills, was all everyone needed, after Jacksonville week one being so far away. No matter what happens the rest of this season, at least we always had week 16.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Scott (L4blitzer) joined Matt Weston to review the Texans win over the Chargers. Topics include: the future of Davis Mills, getting excited over Mills starting at quarterback in 2022, COVID changes, Brandon Staley hiding in his shell on fourth down, Lovie Smith’s defensive changes, and if Nick Caserio has hit on each pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

