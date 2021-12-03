At 6-6, the Colts are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 13. Luckily, the NFL schedule-makers blessed them with your Houston Texans. The Texans managed to shock the Titans in Nashville a couple weeks ago, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility the home team could rise up and bite the Colts at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but it sure ain’t likely.

Because the Texans are awful, you see. But you already knew that. You have eyes, ears, and/or a functioning cerebral cortex. Whether you use any of those to catch Texans-Colts this weekend is on you.

Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CST on Sunday, December 5th.

TV Broadcast: CBS.

Radio Broadcast: Sports Radio 610 (AM), 100.3 (FM), and SXM 229. NFL Game Pass also provides an audio streaming service.

Online Streaming: Viewers in the U.S. can use the NFL Mobile app if they have a Verizon subscription. Everyone else can use the NFL Game Pass subscription service to watch the game.

NFL Network Replay: To be determined.

In terms of what we'll be doing for the game itself, expect "Countdown To Kickoff" to post at 8 a.m. CST as usual on Sunday. The first open thread for Texans-Colts will publish at 11:45 a.m. CST. We'll add live threads if necessary, and we'll have a post-game reaction thread as soon as the game's over.