Houston Texans Podcast: Texans Mailbag

It’s a murderer’s row of winter holidays. The triple crown, a gauntlet of turkey, presents, and fireworks. The first one is over, and now we have trees in our living room, candles in our kitchen, neighborhoods aglow in lights, equipment taken out of spider web covered boxes and arranged to make the soul merry and bright. It’s about the giving, not the getting.

I have something for you, too. DM me your address via Twitter or send me an e-mail (go to the Battle Red Blog masthead then click on the mail icon), and I’ll head to the post office and ship something your way. I know exactly what to get you. I promise you, you are going to love it.

On this week’s episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston answers your listener questions. Topics include former Texans who have found success at their new homes, this week’s Texans-Colts game, the issues Tim Kelly had as a play-caller against the Jets, why you should go to Big Bend this winter, how I became a fan of this franchise, and whether Houston should forgo the old and crusty and get themselves a hot, young, cool head coach this offseason.

Let’s start the show.

You can listen to the direct link here.

You can listen to the embedded player below:

While you’re at it, give it a five star review and subscribe below:

You can subscribe/listen on iTunes here.

You can subscribe/listen on Spotify here.

You can subscribe/listen on Stitcher here.

You can subscribe/listen on Google here.