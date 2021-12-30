 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: Texans Activate Numerous Players From COVID-19 List

More roster changes entering this week’s contest against San Francisco.

By Matt Weston
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The last two weeks have tested the Houston Texans’ depth. All of those signings, practice squad rearranging, and preseason hopefuls have paid dividends. A team used to roster turnover this year took advantage of the resiliency other teams haven’t dealt with. Houston took down the Los Angeles Chargers because of that, turnovers, and Davis Mills’ heroics.

This week, the Texans will be closer to fielding an actual NFL roster. Updating this post, Brandin Cooks, Justin Britt, Lane Taylor, Jonathan Greenard, Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Jaleel Johnson, Jordan Jenkins, Mau Gruiger-Hill, Eric Wilson, Neville Hewitt, Ka’imi Fairbairn, and A.J. Moore have all been activated from the COVID-19 list. The only player of consequence who is really missing is left tackle Tytus Howard, who still hasn’t been cleared yet.

It’s not over, though. The additions have also resulted in some subtractions. Cole Toner and Phillip Dorsett have been placed on Injured Reserve. It’s unknown why Toner is out, but Dorsett is out with an ankle injury.

The San Francisco 49ers don’t have COVID-19 issues like this of their own. Both squads are now relatively healthy entering this game, except Trey Lance could start over Jimmy Garoppolo. The Texans and 49ers get set to play Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST.

