Feels weird to be sitting here on final day of the calendar year with two more regular season games left. Nevertheless, your 4-11 Houston Texans travel west this week to face the 8-7 San Francisco 49ers, which means the normal noon kickoff goes out the window in favor of the late afternoon window. Here’s what you must know to watch Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans peddle their respective wares against their former employer:

Kickoff Time: 3:05 p.m. CST on Sunday, January 2nd.

TV Broadcast: CBS.

Radio Broadcast: Sports Radio 610 (AM), 100.3 (FM), and SXM 383. NFL Game Pass also provides an audio streaming service.

Online Streaming: Viewers in the U.S. can use the NFL Mobile app if they have a Verizon subscription. Everyone else can use the NFL Game Pass subscription service to watch the game.

Opponent Blog: Niners Nation.

Twitter: @battleredblog.

Facebook: Sure, you like us. But do you really, really like us?

NFL Network Replay: To be determined.

In terms of what we'll be doing for the game itself, despite the later kickoff, expect "Countdown To Kickoff" to post at 8 a.m. CST as usual on Sunday. The first open thread for Texans-49ers, however, will go up at 2:45 p.m. CST. We'll add live open threads if necessary during the game, and then we'll have a post-game reaction thread as soon as the game's over.