Andre Johnson has Been Selected as a Finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2022

187 games started, 1,062 catches on 1,739 targets, 14,185 receiving yards, 70 touchdowns, 701 first downs, 7 Pro Bowls, 2 time first team All Pro. Just outside the top ten all-time in receiving yards and receptions. That’s Andre Johnson’s career resume. Just ignore the stints in Indianapolis and Tennessee, of course. Those journeys across the AFC South never happened.

The 122 eligible nominations has dwindled down to 12. Andre Johnson is a finalist for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Class.

WR @johnson80 has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/bi3naKuwMN — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

Andre Johnson was recently seen in Cal McNair’s owner’s suite during the Los Angeles Chargers game. This came after this summer where he finally stepped out into the spotlight and discussed Jack Easterby, and the Texans wasting their best players prime, in support of Deshaun Watson’s recent trade request. It was expected for something like this to occur. Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame, doing what he did without competent quarterback play for so many years, but the numbers make him a fringe candidate. The fact that he’s the first Houston Texan who can, and should get in, is what will push him over the edge.

Forget that. Let’s remember the terrible old days when Johnson was everything, and that small segment of days when Houston finally flew close to the sun.

Yeah, Andre Johnson is a Hall of Famer.