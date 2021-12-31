Andre Johnson Named Finalist For 2022 NFL Hall Of Fame Class

187 games started, 1,062 catches on 1,739 targets, 14,185 receiving yards, 70 touchdowns, 701 first downs, 7 Pro Bowls, and 2 first-team All Pro nods. Just outside the top ten all-time in receiving yards and receptions. That’s Andre Johnson’s career resume. Kindly ignore the stints in Indianapolis and Tennessee, of course. Those journeys across the AFC South never happened.

The 122 players eligible for nomination to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year has dwindled down to 12. Andre Johnson is a finalist for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Class.

WR @johnson80 has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/bi3naKuwMN — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

Andre Johnson was recently seen in Cal McNair’s owner’s suite during the Los Angeles Chargers game. This came after the uproar nearly a year ago, where ‘Dre finally stepped out into the spotlight and discussed Jack Easterby and the Texans wasting their best players prime in support of Deshaun Watson’s displeasure with the organization. If fences haven’t been mended, there’s at least enough of a thaw for them to watch a game together.

Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame for accomplishing what he did without competent quarterback play for so many years. The numbers, however, could make him a fringe candidate. The fact that ‘Dre is the first Houston Texan who can, and should, get in is what will push him over the edge and see him enshrined, whether it’s on this first ballot or another one soon.

Forget that. Let’s remember the terrible old days when Johnson was everything for the Texans, as well as that small segment of days when Houston finally flew close to the sun.

Yeah, Andre Johnson is a Hall of Famer.