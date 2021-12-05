Texans-Colts Inactives

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are set to kick off today, as the Colts keep hanging around for a playoff spot, while the Texans look to stick at the third overall pick, and hope the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars stumble into a win along the way.

Here’s who won’t be playing today for the Houston Texans.

Texans' inactives besides Zach Cunningham (disciplinary reasons), David Johnson (illness, thigh), Justin McCray (concussion), Jordan Akins (healthy scratch), Terrence Brooks (hamstring), Jeff Driskel, Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 5, 2021

Zach Cunningham was a bad and naughty boy, David Johnson is sick and was hurt last week, Justin McCray’s bounced head is going to be replaced by Max Scharping, Jordan Akins still isn’t playing much after Houston held onto him at the trade deadline, Terrence Brooks was bad filling in for Justin Reid last week and Reid will be back again today, Jeff Driskel still won’t make his start at tight end, and Deshaun Watson, yeah, it’s the same thing all season long.

Here’s who won’t be playing for the Colts.

Julie’n Davenport is never going to play against the Houston Texans, Ben Baogu is another Chris Ballard pass rusher who can’t run the passer, Marlon Mack busted his Achilles and will find a new team next year, and Mike Strachan won’t make it.

The Texans and Colts are set to play at 12 p.m. today.