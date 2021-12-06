Incompletions: Texans v. Colts (Blank Me Out)

MATT WESTON:

Seven years ago I couldn’t do it. I was in love. I was living at home. I didn’t want to be chained in front of computer sitting in a stripmall. I couldn’t do it. I had to leave, sleep outside, walk and walk and walk, see the desert change from summer to fall, from fall to winter, from winter to spring, and from spring to the early death rage of summer, and waltz around those places I’ve only seen on some Ken Burn’s documentary, that had made me cry years before.

The Mojave Desert isn’t a wasteland. It’s defined by its vast space, space you can see forever in. There are valleys, and craggy batches of mountains swept smooth by those howling gales, but when you really get into the desert, infinity is right in front of you. Among all that space are a wide assortment of strange creatures, strange people, and strange things. Rattle snakes with neurotoxin, rabbits with floppy ears to dissipate the heat, purple skunky flowers, cacti whose thorns leap into your legs, abandon rusted mining equipment, crumbled and dilapidated homestead rubble, pink scribble and rock engravings depicting the Gods of an unconscious people, archeologists with hooped earrings, retired rocket scientists, and plenty whose mouths are lacking teeth.

My personal favorite strange thing is the Burro Schmidt tunnel. Schmidt, like so many others, escaped the damp and miserable east coast, a place that claimed his siblings by Tuberculosis, so he could suck in that wondrous dry and hot air. Like so many others, he became a miner, but he had an enormous problem. He wouldn’t be able to get his burros down the ridge to take his ore to to the smelter. So he went to work. With only a hammer, a pick, a shovel, and the occasional detonation of dynamite. His time was spent digging, shoveling, battering, and blasting, while he carved out the rock, and worked as a ranch hand to survive until his tunnel was complete.

He started in 1900. Rock would fall and bust his body. Walls would collapse and he’d become devoured under the rock. Day after day he continued his toil, working through to create a 6’ tall by 10’ wide opening, so that one day, he’d be able to do the thing he came out there to do.

20 years later his work was no longer necessary. A road was completed from his canyon into town. He could finally become a miner. The work consumed him though. His entire brain and body had changed. His abdomen built to the point that he was permanently bent over. His brain wired to only want to do one thing, get to the other side. His ore no longer mattered. Monomaniacal, the tunnel was his great white way.

So he continued. Until 18 years later, after 38 years of work, when his own hands, blood, muscle, and sanity, created a 2,500 foot long tunnel through granite, taking him from one side of the mountain to the other. After his work was completed, he packed up his things, and moved to a nearby town to carry out the rest of his days.

I have been to the tunnel. It’s tall enough for me, as a 6’6” man, to walk through with a slight stoop. Cool and heavenly. Your flashlight occasional brightens pentagrams, phone numbers, and other typical graffiti. Poles keep it upright to prevent it from collapsing. Various boards are stuck to the sides to maintain integrity. Reaching the other side, after a short stroll and taking on the role of the mole, explodes into a wonderful view of space, all that space, the sand flat below, the mountains perched above it, that grand blue firmament, our ceiling that contains everything we know and love.

I like to think he found enlightenment, or God, and really, he wasn’t digging through granite, but was digging down through the interior of his own psyche to turn the third into the fourth, completely align himself, and discover the soul, the self, or whatever you want to call it. It had to be something more. One can’t take on something like because of being stubborn, merely enjoying the work, or the insatiable desire for his body to take over for his brain so that he could finally quiet the devils that he had escaped from.

My body doesn’t, but my brain knows what Mr. Schmidt went through. Every year I write about this football team, slogging through games and coach’s film, grazing along the couch, reviewing what just transpired, blazing through free agency, deciphering draft prospects that matches the team needs, conjuring up content through the summer, until it’s time to do it all over again, preview the upcoming season and bring it on again.

I don’t know what the end goal is. More podcast listeners, more writing opportunities, making more friends to talk about the game with, waiting until the Texans are competent, or, I guess, for them to win a Super Bowl. But then there’s the defense of some imaginary thing that has never occurred, and the only thing you want when you find happiness is more happiness. No. There isn’t an end goal. It isn’t about getting through the mountain and seeing the other side. It’s about the work itself. The way it sounds when the fingers hit the keys, the springs that bubble up from the mind, the strange combination of caffeine and hangover that makes everything feel so close and far away at the same time, the next layer of the game to uncover, what a David Culley offense looks like, these are the things that matter, and keep me still here, doing the same thing year after year.

This Texans season has pushed it to the limit. The scheme is bad, the players are bad, the coaching is bad, all of it is bad, the snake eating its own tail, while defecating into its own mouth. There isn’t a cornerstone player on the roster. The young talent are sesame seeds in a rat turd filled cabinet. The ownership has been blinded by a donkey dressed as a lion.

Yet there’s always something. There’s Jonathan Greenard becoming the next Whitney Mercilus, Kamy Gruiger-Hill jumping the gap, Maliek Collins spin moves, Nico Collins slants, Tytus Howard pass sets, Roy Lopez reading his keys, the Deshaun Watson trade, top ten draft selections, there’s always something to hammer, to shovel, and roll out of the cave itself. For I am a miner, and the Texans are my cave.