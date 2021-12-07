Houston Texans Podcast: Hustlenomics (Texans-Colts Review)

The NFL’s salary cap is all something we kind of know a lot about. We know how salary cap space rolls over year to year, the June 1st designation, dead cap space, prorated roster bonuses, and what happens when a player is traded to a new team. There’s so much more to it than that. There is cash payment requirements, cash budgets, injury clauses, things underneath the covers that are often overlooked when thinking about the future of a football team. That’s why Texans Cap is here, to pull the sheets off, give us a better understanding of Houston’s 2022 offseason, because as we all know, the games are just a barrier to free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio Matt Weston is joined by Texans Cap, to review the Texans newest loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and look ahead into the future. Topics include: Tyrod Taylor or Davis Mills, what in the world is going on with Laremy Tunsil, our favorite Texans offensive line configuration, Kamu Gruiger-Hill abduction into the Ring of Honor, the reason for Nick Caserio’s contract restructures, if Deshaun Watson’s contract will hinder his trade value, our favorite Watson trade scenario, and when will the Texans have a ‘good’ football team again.

Let’s start the show.

You can listen to the direct link here.

You can listen to the embedded player below:

While you’re at it, give it a five star review and subscribe below:

You can subscribe/listen on iTunes here.

You can subscribe/listen on Spotify here.

You can subscribe/listen on Stitcher here.

You can subscribe/listen on Google here.

You can follow Texans Cap on Twitter here.