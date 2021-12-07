2022 NFL Draft: Week Fourteen Updated Draft Order

Well, your Houston Texans have found another way to lose, this time sliding in the draft order even though they lost in horrific manner to the Indianapolis Colts last weekend.

Due to tie-breakers, the Texans have slid to the #3 spot in the 2022 NFL draft behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even though the Detroit Lions finally found a way to win a game, Houston still lost by losing.

2022 NFL Draft Order

1 Detroit Lions1-10-1

2 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-10

3 Houston Texans 2-10

4 New York Jets 3-9

5. New York Jets (via SEA) 4-8

Now as long as the Texans don't win any more games, they’ll remain in the top 3 for the 2022 draft. If they win another game, they’ll still sit in the top 5. If they win more than that, it’s anyone’s guess where they land.

Thankfully, this team wasn’t built to win and Cal McNair, Jack Easterby and David Culley are doing everything they can to sabotage the season, including benching key players, praising terrible performances, and gushing the eternal flow of toxic positivity all over us like an industrial spill in Baytown.

Houston Texans head coach David Culley

I’m happy with all the guys on the staff and the job they are doing.

It’s honestly surprising McEasterby hasn’t directed the PR staff to put out a celebratory statement of the team crossing the finish line before any of the other 31 franchises.

The Houston Texans are the first NFL team to be officially eliminated from playoff contention this season. pic.twitter.com/ViSNWOSbKf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 5, 2021

You can bet the news was received something like this:

Easterby: Cal, did you see we’re the first team eliminated from the playoffs?

McNair (excited!): Great job! I knew you could get us to first place! I knew it! All those stupid fans and media talking heads were so wrong - in your face Texans fans! We’re number one!!!

Easterby: Err... umm... yeah! That’s right, we’re #1. Great job sir! Mommy... err... Janice was right to put you in charge.

Screaming at the owner's suite. Kicked out of the game. https://t.co/nxNTAiuuSo — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) December 5, 2021