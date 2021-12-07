Houston Texans Roster News: Laremy Tunsil and Tyrod Taylor are Day to Day

A strange thing happened this season. Laremy Tunsil tore a ligament in this thumb, and thought about playing through the pain, but on second thought, the Houston Texans are terrible, so why not have a month vacation. A four week injury has turned into weight weeks. Tunsil has been cleared to lift weights, and for football activities, and still, we haven’t seen him play since the injury. As defined by head coach David Culley, it’s a combination of personal decision and medical staff advice.

David Culley says it's a "day-by-day" situation with star left tackle Laremy Tunsil returning from the injured reserve. He had thumb surgery in mid-October and was expected to miss four weeks. Culley said it's "a combination" of a personal decision and medical staff advice. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 6, 2021

This has been a blessing in disguise for the Houston Texans. They had to give up on playing Tytus Howard at offensive guard, thank God, and moved him to left tackle, his rightful place going back to his time at Alabama State. Three years, four position changes, Howard is finally playing the position he was drafted to play. Howard has pass protected well the last two weeks. His left tackle pass protection is one of the few bright spots for this team.

Tunsil’s future in Houston maybe in jeopardy. He has a $20+ million cap hit next season after his contract was restructured this year. The Texans will either have to extend him to lessen the cap this year, or trade him, to a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars, or Carolina Panthers, and move on. An early second round pick should be more than enough to get Howard at left tackle, and keep the rebuild going.

The other news is regarding Tyrod Taylor’s wrist. After one of the worst quarterback performances you’ll ever see, a Davis Millsish effort, Taylor’s starting status is in question. He hyperextended his non throwing wrist, and had trouble gripping the football.

David Culley says Tyrod Taylor is getting an MRI on his non-throwing wrist. They're still evaluating the injury. Culley says it was hyperextended.



"We'll just kind of see how it is." — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 6, 2021

Taylor has been atrocious since returning from injury, and aside from the 22 points they scored against Tennessee Titans thanks to five turnovers, Houston’s offense has been shutdown. Davis Mills is bad too. But Mills is 23 years old, Taylor is 32 years old. There’s no point for Taylor to play at all anymore so we can watch Mills flail for five more weeks and understand the Texans have to go out and get another quarterback next season.

That’s the roster news as the Texans get ready to play the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.