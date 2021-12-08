Jack Easterby Is The Second Most Hated Person In Houston Sports History

Last week, we ran a poll to find out who would claim the title of most reviled personage in the storied history of Houston sports. Since the 1960 inception of the AFL’s Oilers, the great City of Houston has had top tier franchises in football, basketball, baseball and even hockey (Houston Aeros, anyone?). Over the course of that nearly 62 years of highs and lows, a lot of people have come and gone, countless heroes and villains who have made their mark on the H-Town sports landscape. From Nolan Ryan, Moses Malone and Earl Campbell to J.J. Watt, James Harden, and Jose Altuve, the city has seen a lot of great athletes. Heroes to us all.

Unlike the heroes who were in the spotlight of the pubic eye on the field and court, most of the villains have been on the sidelines or in the front offices. While Bud Adams clearly claimed the top slot in our poll, having ripped the collective heart out of Houston football fandom by taking the Oilers and their rich history to Tennessee, a new villain has risen to take his place: Jack Easterby.

In a little more than two and a half years, Easterby has managed to push and shove his way to second place in line, ahead of all the others who have wronged this city.

The Good People of Houston Really Hate Jack Easterby

Even the guy who led the charge to soil the Houston Astros sole World Series Championship couldn’t stand in Jack’s way.

It takes grit, determination, and intestinal fortitude to go from a guy with ZERO resume points showcasing he belonged in any sports leadership role at any level to #2 on this list. Jack has done just that. He’s truly living the American Dream!

That is, if the dream is to destroy a proud franchise from within, ruin the name of said franchise worldwide, run off all the people who added to that franchise’s good qualities. and take a colossal dump on the fans. Some kids dream of throwing the winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. Some dream of hitting a grand slam in Game 7 of the World Series. Still others imagine hitting a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to capture an NBA title.

But not Jack.

Apparently, he dreamed of worming his way into the Kingdom of Rohan, where he could poison the mind of King Theoden. Since Lord of the Rings is fiction, Easterby settled for the Kingdom of Houston and Cal McNair.

Grima Wormtongue:

Late is the hour in which this conjurer chooses to appear. Lathspell I name him. Ill news is an ill guest.

Were these the last words spoken to Andre Johnson before he left the building? Perhaps.

If only we had a Gandalf to rescue us...