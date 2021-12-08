Davis Mills Expected to Start Against the Seattle Seahawks

Let’s play a game. Player A, or Player B?

Player A: 5/14 for 49 yards, 0 touchdowns to 0 interceptions, 2 sacks, long of 14, 2 rushes for 11 yards, quarterback rating of 52.4.

Player B: 5/13 for 45 yards, 0 touchdowns 1 interception, 2 sacks, long of 15, 3 rushes for 15 yards, quarterback rating of 16.5.

These are the two options the Houston Texans have at quarterback after getting shut out at home against the Indianapolis Colts. The starter, Tyrod Taylor, is player B, and he hurt his non throwing wrist last week, to make way for player A, who was also terrible against the backups, in garbage time.

This week the Texans are going to go with Davis Mills, player A, to start at quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sources: Davis Mills expected to start for Texans against Seahawks @SportsTalk790 @iHeartRadio https://t.co/Jjmgdu6y4A — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 8, 2021

Houston is going with the guy who is 23 years old, instead of the better player who is 32 years old. Taylor hasn’t been much better since returning from injury. The only slightly less dim spot of his game has been his legs, when he picked up two rushing touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans. He has been atrocious in every game since his return. Mills has been awful too, aside from his wings melting against the New England Patriots.

It’s bad. It’s all bad. It’s like choosing between devoured by sharks or by being burned alive. For this week the sharks are younger than the arsonist, and offers some allure of escape, with a life boat 500 meters away. Davis Mills will start against the Seattle Seahawks this week.