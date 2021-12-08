2021 Houston Texans Fantasy Football Recap: Week 13

Every week that I watch our Houston Texans take the field, I must remind myself that we are in a dark period and that my expectations should be low. Somehow, this team continues to find new and inventive ways of disappointing. In last week’s shutout loss to the Colts, where we saw Davis Mills take the wheel again, there was little to look forward to fantasy-wise. Let’s get into the numbers.

Week 13: (Texans vs. Colts)

QB: Tyrod Taylor - 5/13, 45 yards, 15 yards rushing, INT = 1.3 points.

QB: Davis Mills - 6/14, 49 yards, 11 yards rushing = 3.6 points.

RB: Jaylen Samuels - 2 carries, 2 yards rushing = 0.2 points.

RB: Rex Burkhead - 8 carries, 30 yards rushing, 1 receptions, 15 yards receiving = 4.5 points.

RB: Royce Freeman - 3 carries, 10 yards rushing, 1 reception, 11 yards receiving = 3.1 points.

WR: Brandin Cooks - 3 receptions, 38 yards, 16 yards rushing = 8.4 points.

TE: Brevin Jordan - 2 receptions, 7 yards = 2.7 points.

TE: Pharaoh Brown - 4 receptions, 23 yards = 4.3 points

DEF: 5 TFL, 1 sack, INT, 1 fumble recovery, 31 points allowed = 2 points.

In what may have been the worst offensive and fantasy performance of the season, no one could have had any major contributions from this on any fantasy squad. Davis Mills provided no boost over Tyrod Taylor, as they seemed identical statistically. The running backs found no room to run.

Brandin Cooks should have been traded; he doesn’t deserve this. The tight ends were again split up almost perfectly even as the offense had nowhere to go. Ka’imi Fairbairn wasn’t even given a solid chance to miss a field goal this week.

Houston’s defense saved themselves with a fumble recovery. The best thing that you can say about them is that they didn’t end up in the negative.

Looking to next week, I’d advise staying away from any Texans fantasy prospect. Literally any of them. Well, that’s if that wasn't obvious enough already.