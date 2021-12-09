A Laremy Tunsil Trade Seems Inevitable

We are almost eight weeks removed from the infamous Bill O’Brien acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil tearing his thumb. An injury initially reported to sideline him for “at least four weeks” is still being referred to as a day to day situation by coach David Culley. It’s understandable to keep a blindside protector away from unnecessary harm with five agonizing weeks still ahead on the horizon for a two win football team. However, this slow return from injury appears to be more of the player’s decision than the actual coaching staff. Despite initially stating Tunsil was close to returning at the beginning of November, when the lineman served his minimum requirement on injured reserve, Culley shifted his message to “wait and see”.

Laremy Tunsil timeline:



Nov. 1, "getting close" to returning.



Nov. 8, "we'll wait and see."



Nov. 17, returns to lifting weights.



Today, Dec. 6: "day-by-day"https://t.co/xPwRxEwou3 — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 6, 2021

At the end of November coach Culley stated in a press conference that he still hopes Tunsil will play again this year implying that the team is not necessarily attempting to bubble wrap him. When asked point blank if this was a personal decision or one based on medical advice, Culley said it was a “combination of things”. It is also worth mentioning that a UCL tear which Tunsil suffered during the New England Patriots game is very common in sports and typically has a low pain threshold. Some players opt to play through it instead of going in for surgery. Tunsil has recovered from surgery, is lifting weights and had been conditioning for nearly month, and despite all of this, there’s no indication he will be returning to the field this season.

David Culley said he hopes LT Laremy Tunsil (thumb) will play again this season. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 29, 2021

It never felt like Tunsil was attached to the city of Houston after his trade, or attached to the game of football in general honestly. The idea of getting holding out to use this as a chance to push himself into a better situation maybe be to good to turn down. The other alternative is to toil around a rebuilding franchise during the prime of his career after Houston lost three of the team’s franchise players within two offseasons.

Once again, Tunsil holds a lot more leverage to maximize his value than a lot of his positional peers across the league. Any team that acquires the Pro Bowl left tackle will either need to ponder a potential extension or restructure of his soon to be over $26 million dollar cap charge while heading into next season. While he may not get another attempt to bend a Bill O’Brien type over the negotiating table, he will be in a good position to get another top offensive tackle market type deal at the ripe age of twenty eight.

So hypothetically speaking, would you be willing to give up expected draft capital knowing a serious financial commitment would be required on your part with minimal leverage? More than likely no, which is why a deal is not even a guarantee come draft night like the Baltimore Ravens trading Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs last year for a bottom first round pick. More than likely, an early second round pick, and some change would be the expected return. An early pick wouldn’t be too far off from what the late first the Super Bowl runner ups surrendered. Based on the current draft order, and team rosters, the best options for a Tunsil trade in my eyes would be the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.