Quick Hits: Seahawks at Texans

Seems like a lifetime ago when we thrilled to the almost-victory of Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson battling it out. Seems like a lifetime ago when anything about the Houston Texans was thrilling.
Sigh.
Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks History
LEADER: Seahawks lead all-time series, 3-1
STREAKS: Seahawks have won past 2
LAST GAME: 10/29/17: Texans 38 at Seahawks 41
LAST GAME AT SITE: 9/29/13: Seahawks 23, Texans 20 (OT)
Houston Texans Stats
- QB TYROD TAYLOR completed 27 of 38 atts. (71.1 pct.) for 289 yards & TD for 90.8 rating & rushed for 43 yards & TD in only career start vs. Sea. (11/7/16 w/ Buf.). Has 6 TDs (5 pass, 1 rush) vs. INT for 98.6 rating in his past 3 starts vs. NFC West. Has 2+ TD passes & 90+ rating in 2 of 3 home starts this season. Rookie
- QB DAVIS MILLS has 6 TDs vs. INT & 113.9 rating in 3 home starts this season.
- RB DAVID JOHNSON has 633 scrimmage yards (105.5 per game) & 4 rush TDs in his past 6 vs. Sea. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 at home.
- RB REX BURKHEAD had 45 scrimmage yards (30 rush, 15 rec.) last week. Had 47 rec. yards in his last game vs. Sea. (9/20/20 w/ NE).
- RB ROYCE FREEMAN rushed for 71 yards in only career game vs. Sea. (9/9/18 w/ Den.).
- WR BRANDIN COOKS has TD catch in 2 of his past 3 at home. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NFC West with 5+ catches. Is 1 of 4 WRs with 550+ rec. yards in each of past 8 seasons.
- WR CHRIS CONLEY had 54 rec. yards in only career game vs. Sea. (12/23/18 w/ KC).
- TE PHARAOH BROWN had 4 catches last week.
- LB KAMU GRUGIER-HILL had sack & career-high 19 tackles in Week 13, the 2nd-most tackles by a player in a single game this season. Aims for 3rd in row with sack & 5th in row with 7+ tackles. Leads team with career-high 86 tackles.
- LB ZACH CUNNINGHAM aims for his 4th in row with 8+ tackles & 3rd in row with TFL.
- LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY had 7 tackles, FR & PD last week. Has PD in 2 of his past 3 at home.
Seattle Seahawks Stats
- QB RUSSELL WILSON completed 30 of 37 atts. (season-high 81.1 pct.) for 231 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT for 99.4 rating last week. Has 0 INTs & 110+ rating in 4 of his 5 road starts this season. Aims for his 3rd in row with 2+ TD passes & 95+ rating. Passed for career-high 452 yards & 4 TDs vs. INT for 123.2 rating in last meeting. Has 26 TDs (25 pass, 1 rush) vs. 9 INTs for 108.2 rating in 10 career starts vs. AFC South.
- RB ADRIAN PETERSON had rush TD in Sea. debut last week. Has 126 career TDs, tied with HOFer JIM BROWN for 5th-most TDs by RB & 10th-most TDs overall in NFL history. Rushed for 40 yards vs. Hou. in Week 11 (w/ Ten.).
- WR TYLER LOCKETT led team with 7 catches for 68 yards & had 4th rec. TD of season last week. Had 6 catches for 121 yards in last meeting. Ranks tied-5th in NFL with 32 rec. TDs since 2018. Needs 119 rec. yards for 3rd-straight 1,000-yard season.
- WR DK METCALF had 5 catches for 60 yards last week. Ranks 5th in NFL with 25 rec. TDs since 2019 & is 1 of 3 (MIKE EVANS & TYREEK HILL) with 7+ rec. TDs in each of past 3 seasons. Rookie
- WR D’WAYNE ESKRIDGE had 1st-career rec. TD last week.
- LB BOBBY WAGNER had 11th-career INT last week. Leads NFL with 137 tackles, his 10th-straight 100-tackle season. Had 11 tackles in last meeting.
- LB JORDYN BROOKS ranks 4th in NFL with career-high 123 tackles. Aims for his 5th in row with 11+ tackles.
- LB CARLOS DUNLAP had sack last week. Has 7th-career season with 5+ PD (5).
Brandin Cooks on struggle's of last-ranked and lowest scoring offense in the NFL: 'Got to continue to get back to work, trust the process. Run the ball well, throw the ball well. We got to keep pressing on and hope something shakes.'— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 8, 2021
