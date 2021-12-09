 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: Seahawks at Texans

Football stats make the world go round

By Mike Bullock
NFL: NFL Draft

Seems like a lifetime ago when we thrilled to the almost-victory of Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson battling it out. Seems like a lifetime ago when anything about the Houston Texans was thrilling.

Sigh.

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks History

LEADER: Seahawks lead all-time series, 3-1

STREAKS: Seahawks have won past 2

LAST GAME: 10/29/17: Texans 38 at Seahawks 41

LAST GAME AT SITE: 9/29/13: Seahawks 23, Texans 20 (OT)

Houston Texans Stats

  • QB TYROD TAYLOR completed 27 of 38 atts. (71.1 pct.) for 289 yards & TD for 90.8 rating & rushed for 43 yards & TD in only career start vs. Sea. (11/7/16 w/ Buf.). Has 6 TDs (5 pass, 1 rush) vs. INT for 98.6 rating in his past 3 starts vs. NFC West. Has 2+ TD passes & 90+ rating in 2 of 3 home starts this season. Rookie
  • QB DAVIS MILLS has 6 TDs vs. INT & 113.9 rating in 3 home starts this season.
  • RB DAVID JOHNSON has 633 scrimmage yards (105.5 per game) & 4 rush TDs in his past 6 vs. Sea. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 2 of his past 3 at home.
  • RB REX BURKHEAD had 45 scrimmage yards (30 rush, 15 rec.) last week. Had 47 rec. yards in his last game vs. Sea. (9/20/20 w/ NE).
  • RB ROYCE FREEMAN rushed for 71 yards in only career game vs. Sea. (9/9/18 w/ Den.).
  • WR BRANDIN COOKS has TD catch in 2 of his past 3 at home. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. NFC West with 5+ catches. Is 1 of 4 WRs with 550+ rec. yards in each of past 8 seasons.
  • WR CHRIS CONLEY had 54 rec. yards in only career game vs. Sea. (12/23/18 w/ KC).
  • TE PHARAOH BROWN had 4 catches last week.
  • LB KAMU GRUGIER-HILL had sack & career-high 19 tackles in Week 13, the 2nd-most tackles by a player in a single game this season. Aims for 3rd in row with sack & 5th in row with 7+ tackles. Leads team with career-high 86 tackles.
  • LB ZACH CUNNINGHAM aims for his 4th in row with 8+ tackles & 3rd in row with TFL.
  • LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY had 7 tackles, FR & PD last week. Has PD in 2 of his past 3 at home.

Seattle Seahawks Stats

  • QB RUSSELL WILSON completed 30 of 37 atts. (season-high 81.1 pct.) for 231 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT for 99.4 rating last week. Has 0 INTs & 110+ rating in 4 of his 5 road starts this season. Aims for his 3rd in row with 2+ TD passes & 95+ rating. Passed for career-high 452 yards & 4 TDs vs. INT for 123.2 rating in last meeting. Has 26 TDs (25 pass, 1 rush) vs. 9 INTs for 108.2 rating in 10 career starts vs. AFC South.
  • RB ADRIAN PETERSON had rush TD in Sea. debut last week. Has 126 career TDs, tied with HOFer JIM BROWN for 5th-most TDs by RB & 10th-most TDs overall in NFL history. Rushed for 40 yards vs. Hou. in Week 11 (w/ Ten.).
  • WR TYLER LOCKETT led team with 7 catches for 68 yards & had 4th rec. TD of season last week. Had 6 catches for 121 yards in last meeting. Ranks tied-5th in NFL with 32 rec. TDs since 2018. Needs 119 rec. yards for 3rd-straight 1,000-yard season.
  • WR DK METCALF had 5 catches for 60 yards last week. Ranks 5th in NFL with 25 rec. TDs since 2019 & is 1 of 3 (MIKE EVANS & TYREEK HILL) with 7+ rec. TDs in each of past 3 seasons. Rookie
  • WR D’WAYNE ESKRIDGE had 1st-career rec. TD last week.
  • LB BOBBY WAGNER had 11th-career INT last week. Leads NFL with 137 tackles, his 10th-straight 100-tackle season. Had 11 tackles in last meeting.
  • LB JORDYN BROOKS ranks 4th in NFL with career-high 123 tackles. Aims for his 5th in row with 11+ tackles.
  • LB CARLOS DUNLAP had sack last week. Has 7th-career season with 5+ PD (5).

