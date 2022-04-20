Deebo Samuel Requests Trade; Texans Interested?

According to The Athletic reporter Tim Kawakami, The Houston Texans have expressed some level of interest in trading for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is fresh off an All-Pro season in 2021 in which he had not only 1,400-yards receiving and 6-touchdowns but also 365-yards rushing to go along with 8 rushing touchdowns.

According to multiple sources around the league, the trade request is not so much about money as it is the way he was being used on the field in 2021. Samuel has one year remaining on his rookie contract and would likely want to be paid before the season begins. A potential contract extension for the star wide receiver could be well over $20M per year.

The Houston Texans alleged interest in Deebo Samuel is interesting. The Texans would likely not only need to trade a first-round pick and possibly even more for the extremely talented receiver but also sign him to a long-term extension.

At this point in the Texans rebuild, it seems unlikely that Nick Caserio would make this kind of splash trade but at the end of the day, you never know what could happen. The trend in the NFL lately has been to trade their draft picks for proven players already in the league.

“It’s our responsibility to bring the fans back and get them excited by the product we are going to put on the field, and I guarantee you we can do that,” head coach Lovie Smith said at his introductory press conference.

Pulling the trigger Samuel would definitely excite the fans and bring some excitement to the product the Texans can put on the field.