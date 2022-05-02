Texans Expected To Pick Up Tytus Howard’s Option

The Houston Texans are fortifying their future on the offensive line.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Texans are expected to pick up offensive tackle Tytus Howard’s fifth-year option.

Howard, who turns 26 later this month, was the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Texans and has played both tackle and guard for the team.

After an injury-riddled rookie season where he missed eight games, Howard has only missed four games in the previous two seasons combined.

Howard is expected to make $3,889,948 on the fourth year of his deal, but with his fifth-year option exercised, that salary jumps to $13,202,000 in 2023.

While it seems like a hefty price, the offensive line doesn’t cost a whole lot outside of Laremy Tunsil, who will also see a considerable spike in salary in 2023. This likely means a restructure is coming, or the team will move on from their All-Pro left tackle within the next year.