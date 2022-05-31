Texans Sign Falcons CB Fabian Moreau

The Houston Texans continue to make moves with their secondary.

According to sources, the Texans are signing former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau.

The #Texans are signing CB Fabian Moreau, source says. After one season with the #Falcons, the former #Commanders third-round pick beads to Houston. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 31, 2022

Moreau was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Washington, where he spent the first four years of his career. Then, Moreau played for Atlanta in 2021. During his year in Atlanta, he started 16 games and recorded a career-best 66 tackles.

Moreau has six career interceptions with the last pick coming back in 2020 and ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at his NFL Combine before he was a rookie.

This is another shrewd signing from general manager Nick Caserio. There isn’t a lot of risk attached to it, but if it works out, Moreau could be a strong addition to the secondary this season.

With Moreau in Houston, he joins a cornerback room led by No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. and veterans Steven Nelson, Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas.