LISTEN: What’s The Texans Biggest Strength?

On this installment of OPPOSITION TERRITORY, Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener) from SB Nation’s BattleRedBlog.com joined Jeff to discuss how this Houston Texans team is looking during this offseason. As one of the worst performing teams in the NFL last season, will they be able to rebound this coming year?

Topics Jeremy and Jeff dove into:

- The one word to describe this Texans team and organization.

- What should the expectations be for quarterback Davis Mills this season in terms of his development and growth?

- Do we expect the Texans rushing game to struggle this year again, and how will their rushing attack affect their passing game?

- What’s the biggest strength and weakness of the Texans defense heading into the 2022-2023 season?

All of this and much more this week on Opposition Territory!

