Former Texans QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Retires After 17 Seasons

After 17 years in the NFL, journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has retired, according to his former teammate Fred Jackson.

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick played for nine teams during his 17-year NFL career. He played for the St. Louis Rams (2005-06), Cincinnati Bengals (2007-08), Buffalo Bills (2009-12), Tennessee Titans (2013), Houston Texans (2014), New York Jets (2015-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18), Miami Dolphins (2019-20) and the Washington Football Team (2021).

Fitzpatrick spent the 2014 season with the Texans, the first season of the Bill O’Brien era in Houston.

In 12 games for the Texans, Fitzpatrick threw for 2,438 yards and 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also ran for 184 yards and two scores.

Fitzpatrick also still holds the franchise record for touchdowns thrown in a single game with six. He accomplished the feat in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans after being benched for two weeks in favor of Ryan Mallett.