What Can Fans Expect From Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce?

The Houston Texans have had little to no success running the ball throughout the last few years and are in desperate need of a boost in the backfield.

The Texans drafted running back Dameon Pierce in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and it looks like he could have a significant role this upcoming season.

Pierce is the exact type of player that the Texans offense needs. Pierce brings an extreme amount of energy on and off the field that many describe as contagious. If you watch Pierce’s college tape you can tell that he runs extremely hard, can break tackles consistently and has impressive balance.

Pierce was underutilized throughout his college career at Florida. Despite being limited, Pierce made the most out of his opportunities, rushing for 1,806 yards, 23 touchdowns and averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Not only is pierce a talented runner but he can also catch the ball out of the backfield efficiently. Pierce had 422 yards and 5 touchdowns receiving as well.

The Houston Texans pick Florida RB Dameon Pierce at No. 107 overall.



93.5 rush grade in 2021 (highest by an SEC RB in a season since 2014) pic.twitter.com/bhxSaiPtj4 — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Pierce’s senior season is what added a lot of hype before the draft. Of his 23 rushing touchdowns at Florida, 13 of them came that year and he proved that he can be a serious red zone threat.

Entering training camp, Pierce’s competition for RB1 will be Marlon Mack, Dare Ogunbowale, Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman and Darius Anderson. Although the Texans may opt for the veteran option and have Marlon Mack starting Week 1, Pierce should still get a ton of action and could become the main guy in Houston’s backfield as the season progresses. The Texans have had serious trouble finishing drives and getting into the end zone. Pierce’s violent running style may be the first step towards fixing that problem.

Dameon Pierce might be my favorite pick of draft so far. Dude is going to be a highly productive three-down NFL back. Would be surprised if he’s not Texans’ starter this fall. #WeAreTexans — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 30, 2022

Pierce may not have had the stats in college that many people desire but he is clearly an extremely talented player that brings a certain energy on and off the field that will be extremely valuable in Houston. The only other running back outside of Pierce that will be on the roster beyond this upcoming season is Dare Ogunbowale. Pierce has the chance to become Houston’s starting running back sooner rather than later.