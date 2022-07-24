 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans Rookie WR John Metchie III Diagnosed With Leukemia

Unfortunate news out of Houston today.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are slowly beginning to make their transition back to football with training camp this week, but one player in particular has his focus elsewhere.

The Texans released a statement from rookie wide receiver John Metchie III after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Recently I was disagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Metchie was drafted by the Texans in the second round of this past draft and was expected to compete for a starting role in the offense this season. However, Metchie will likely wait to make his debut until after the 2022 season.

On behalf of Battle Red Blog, we wish Metchie a speedy recovery.

