Potential Options For The Houston Texans At Slot Receiver

The Houston Texans are figuring out how to replace rookie wide receiver John Metchie III.

Just before the start of training camp, Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.

The Texans will likely weigh their potential options currently on the roster throughout training camp and see if there is a viable option already in the building. A few players to keep your eye on are receivers Phillip Dorsett, Johnny Johnson III, Davion Davis and Connor Wedington.

Dorsett developed significant chemistry with quarterback Davis Mills in 2021 until Dorsett landed on IR due to a foot injury and would miss the rest of the season. Dorsett has been impressing throughout the early part of the off-season and could earn significant snaps in 2021 with an impressive training camp.

Johnson signed with Houston earlier this off-season as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon and will compete for a roster spot throughout training camp and preseason. Johnson’s best season in college was in 2019 when he caught 57 passes for 836 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2021, Davis received the opportunity to play in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks. Davis hauled in one pass for 17 yards in the first quarter but unfortunately fractured his leg on the same play. Davis is fully healthy and has the chance to make a name for himself throughout the next few weeks.

Wedington will also be competing for a roster spot throughout training camp and pre-season. One advantage Wedington has over a few other receivers that are in the same position is his familiarity with Davis Mills. Wedington and Mills played together at Stanford, and they were even roommates.

Another potential option that the Texans could take a look at is veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Beasley, 33, played the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He had his most productive season in 2020 when he hauled in 82 receptions for 967 yards and four touchdowns. Beasley can still produce at a high level and his veteran presence could benefit Mills, who will need all the help he can get.

It will be interesting to see how the Texans will address the slot position moving forward. The Texans could find a hidden gem throughout training camp and pre-season or sign a receiver off the street, either way, someone needs to step up in order for Houston’s offense to be better in 2022.