2022 NFL Mock Draft: The Houston Texans Select...

The Houston Texans’ season has been effectively dead since Tyrod Taylor hurt his hamstring scrambling outside the pocket against Cleveland in Week Two. They lost every Davis Mills start, with Mills playing competently exactly one single time. The defense is a bottom five unit that has been saved by turnovers. Aside from Jonathan Greenard, Houston’s young talent hasn’t made the leap. God save us. We got eight more to go.

The end is the beginning for the Houston Texans, though. This year, they will finally have premium draft capital. They have their first and second round picks after losing them last season because of the Laremy Tunsil trade. This means the Texans should eventually pick in the top five of every round. They’re currently slated to pick second overall.

Naturally, mock draft season has already begun. In ESPN’s newest mock draft, Jordan Reid has Houston selecting:

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan With nine picks in this draft, general manager Nick Caserio will have an opportunity to imprint his own identity on a roster that has been stripped down to the studs since he took over in January. Deshaun Watson still wants out, which means quarterback is a big need, but the Texans must continue to add talent to the entire roster. Their talent on the edge is scarce, particularly after releasing veteran Whitney Mercilus and trading away Charles Omenihu. Hutchinson (nine sacks, two forced fumbles) would be an upgrade at a premium position and instantly become their best pass-rusher. Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR

Without a clear cut franchise quarterback in this draft class, the Texans can go best player available without a doubt. EDGE, cornerback, defensive tackle, safety, offensive tackle...the list goes on and on and on. The only downside to the Texans’ current season is that since there isn’t a clear cut number one pick, it’s hard to get excited and root for the tank. Suckin’ for Hutchinson. Sure. I guess. This is what we have to look forward to now that we are scum-suckers.

The Texans play the Titans on Sunday at 12 p.m. CST.