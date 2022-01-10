Texans To Draft 3rd in 2022 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans’ season has come to a close following their 28-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

With the loss, the Texans finished with a 4-13 record and will now direct their focus to the offseason and the draft.

After the Week 18 games, the Texans end up with the No. 3 pick in April’s NFL Draft, and the team could go in a couple different directions with that selection.

It’s the fifth time in franchise history that the team has selected in the Top 3 and the first time since 2014. It will also be the first time since 2019 that the team will make a first-round selection after trading their first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins for 2020 and 2021 for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The last time the team picked No. 3 overall, the team selected Andre Johnson, a finalist for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Class, so there’s a lot to live up to this pick.

If the Texans keep the pick, they should have a number of talented options to choose from including LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., Alabama tackle Evan Neal or Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.