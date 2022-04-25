Texans Trade 6th, 7th Round Picks to Patriots for 5th Round Pick

Just days before the 2022 NFL Draft, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has struck a deal with his former team, the New England Patriots.

In the trade, the Texans are sending a 6th- and 7th-round selection to the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trade: Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick to the Texans for their sixth- and seventh-round picks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022

The Texans now have 10 picks in the draft and are no longer slated to pick in the seventh round.

The team did not hold a fifth-round pick, as that pick went to the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Now, the team is set to pick in the first six rounds, still while holding multiple picks in the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 6th rounds.

Caserio is known for his wheeling and dealing, especially during draft season, and there’s a good chance that the Texans general manager isn’t done and another trade is on the horizon.