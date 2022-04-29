2022 NFL Draft: Houston Texans select Jalen Pitre with 37th overall pick

After adding Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green to their team on Day 1, Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans front office have chosen Jalen Pitre, safety out of Baylor, to the 2022 draft class.

The Texans used their first round picks to address their two biggest weaknesses and now continue this trend by going after another position of need.

Breece Hall was selected right before the Texans by the New York Jets, who traded with the Giants to get their complementary running back. That trade forced the Texans hand to double-down on rebuilding the secondary.

The Houston Texans pick Baylor Safety Jalen Pitre at No. 37 overall.



ZERO touchdowns in coverage at Baylor pic.twitter.com/v9fciiAlMD — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2022

Here’s NFL.com’s Draft Profile of the Texans new safety:

Pitre is a coach’s dream with exceptional competitive drive and desired intangibles for teams where locker room culture matters. He became an impact player in Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s “Star” position but he might not have the physical tools to stay in a similar role as a pro. He’s a little tight in his lowers, which could impact his success in man coverage. He might benefit from a scheme that allows him to play with more linear pursuit. Pitre played well at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day. He could develop into a future NFL starter as a Day 2 selection.

The Texans are next pick is slated to be the 68th overall pick, which is at the top of the third round, however given Caserio’s pattern of wheeling and dealing, Houston’s next pick may come sooner.

Stay tuned to Battle Red Blog for more updates as the draft continues!