Houston Texans Re-Sign Terrence Brooks

The Houston Texans, like every NFL team, is extremely active during the “legal tampering” period that started Monday at 11 a.m.

While some teams are inking outside free agents, the first Texans move comes from the inside.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Texans are re-signing safety Terrence Brooks to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Houston is re-signing safety Terrence Brooks on a one-year, $2 million deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Brooks, who just turned 30 this month, is entering his ninth NFL season and second with the Texans.

In his debut with the team last season, Brooks played in 11 games with three starts, recording 21 tackles. He also saw a lot of playing time on special teams.

By bringing Brooks back to Houston, the Texans add a veteran presence in what should be an even younger group of guys on defense this season and keep someone with familiarity in how to play Lovie Smith’s defense.

