2022 NFL Free Agency Live: Day 2

With free agency officially beginning tomorrow, it’s expected to be quite the rush for all 32 franchises today, including your Houston Texans.

The Texans were rather quiet yesterday, only signing DB Terrence Brooks and offensive linemen A.J. Cann and Justin Britt. The team also parted ways with Marcus Cannon and Justin Reid. But, we are keeping an eye Deshaun Watson trade rumors and if any other Texans come aboard.

By the looks of the moves made in pre-free agency, it looks like general manager Nick Caserio will certainly be busy this offseason trying to clean up as much of this mess of a franchise as he can.

Throughout the day, we’ll be updating this thread when moves are made. This thread also serves as a way to comment and gauge amongst the BRB community to see how we feel about the Texans’ moves and the transactions made by the other 31 NFL teams.

BRB, this is your free agency thread for today. Enjoy!