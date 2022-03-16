2022 NFL Free Agency Live: Day 3

With free agency officially beginning tomorrow, it’s expected to be quite the rush for all 32 franchises today, including your Houston Texans.

The Texans were rather busy yesterday, signing a number of free agents from inside and outside the organization. Today at 4 p.m. EST, those signings become official as the new league year kicks off.

By the looks of the moves made in pre-free agency, it looks like general manager Nick Caserio will certainly be busy this offseason trying to clean up as much of this mess of a franchise as he can.

Throughout the day, we’ll be updating this thread when moves are made. This thread also serves as a way to comment and gauge amongst the BRB community to see how we feel about the Texans’ moves and the transactions made by the other 31 NFL teams.

BRB, this is your free agency thread for today. Enjoy!