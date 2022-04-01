Texans Sign Ex-Colts RB to Deal

The Houston Texans signed free agent running back Marlon Mack after visiting the team earlier this week.

The Texans have signed RB Marlon Mack, a source told ESPN. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 1, 2022

Marlon Mack has been with the Colts since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has been a talented and productive player when on the field. In 2018, Mack rushed for over 900 yards and 9 touchdowns; in 2019, Mack rushed for over 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns.

It seemed like Mack would be the Colts’ running back of the future, but he quickly fell out of favor due to his Achilles tear in 2020 and the Colts selection of superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Mack requested a trade early last season; the Colts agreed to try and find a team willing to acquire the talented running back, but no deal was reached, and Mack didn’t play for most of the 2021 season.

The Texans’ offense lacked in every area in 2021 and is in dire need of young talented players. The run game in particular was a huge problem. Rex Burkhead led the Texans with 427 rushing yards and averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. While Burkhead was serviceable at times, the Texans need to find a long-term answer at the position. Mack could be a true low risk option with the possibility of a high reward.