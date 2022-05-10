Texans Sign Ex-Bills DE Jerry Hughes

The Houston Texans bolstered their front seven Tuesday, signing 12-year veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes to a deal, according to sources.

Breaking: FA DE Jerry Hughes is signing with the #Texans, per source.



Hughes has missed just one game during the last decade -- while amassing two double-digit sack seasons and 82 TFLs in his career.



It’s also a return home for Hughes -- a Houston native who starred at TCU. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 10, 2022

Hughes, a Houston native who went to Austin High School in Fort Bend, is an ironman in the NFL, missing one game in the last 10 seasons.

Hughes was drafted in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2010 NFL Draft and spent three seasons in Indy before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

The small trade led to nine seasons of production for the Bills as a primary starter on the defensive line.

Hughes, who turns 34 this August, managed just 18 tackles in 17 games but provides a ton of veteran leadership and experience to a young defensive unit hoping to take a step in the right direction in 2022.

BRB community, what do you think of the signing? Chime off in the comments below.