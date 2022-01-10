2022 CFP National Championship Game: Alabama vs. Georgia

In tonight’s National Championship, the Alabama Crimson Tide, whose offense is led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and coordinated by former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, will look to go back-to-back and beat their SEC rival, the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs went undefeated in the regular season, but lost in the SEC Championship to ‘Bama, which pushed them back in the CFP rankings to No. 3. They easily took care of business against No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and find themselves ready for the rematch and revenge.

Who do y’all got winning this game? Alabama or Georgia? Sound off in the comments section below.

Head over to our sister sites to gain a better insight into the two teams playing tonight’s game:

Alabama Crimson Tide SB Nation Site: Roll ‘Bama Roll

Georgia Bulldogs SB Nation Site: Dawg Sports

BRB, this is your first College Football National Championship thread. Enjoy!