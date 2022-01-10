Houston Texans 2022 Regular Season Opponents

The Texans confirmed their 2022 opponents with the conclusion of yesterday’s games and the Texans locking in the third place in the AFC South. The schedule won’t come out until April or May, but for traveling Texans it’s good to start looking at potential trips. And boy are there some ideal away game destinations this year...

Per usual, The Texas will play six divisional games both home and away. This year the Texans will face the NFC East and the AFC West. Since the Texans finished third in the AFC South, they’ll play the other two AFC division’s third place teams: Dolphins (9-8) and Browns (8-9). The 17th game will be against the NFC North’s third place team, the Bears (6-11).

Home: Titans, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles and Washington

Away: Titans, Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Bears, Cowboys, Dolphins, Giants and Raiders

The Texans hold a 99-111 record against their 2022 opponents and have winning records against six of them. They get the chance to beat the Eagles for the first time in franchise history, a distinction only the Eagles and Vikings have maintained throughout the 20-year history of the team.

The Texans will face only face six games against playoff teams. The Chiefs, Titans twice, Cowboys, Eagles, and Raiders, which means there are plenty of winnable games next season. Not to mention that neither the Raiders nor the Eagles are the most formidable of playoff teams, the Texans could have a fairly easy road next year.

The Texans away schedule features a handful of teams with legitimate quarterback concerns. The Broncos and Giants will almost certainly be shopping for new QBs. The Bears, Jaguars, and Dolphins have young but unproven QBs at the helm. The Raiders, Titans, and Colts all have veterans who aren’t premier passers and can slip up any given game. The best QB the Texans will face on the road by a landslide is the Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott.

There will always be next year. Though the offseason is long and arduous, we’ll find a way to get through it with the draft and free agency. On to next year.