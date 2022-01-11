Saddest Story Lines from the 2021 NFL Season

As the season comes to a close, and teams have figured out whether they’ll be playing meaningful football in the future, let’s take a trip down memory lane. Some people believe the worst place for a team to be is in the gutter. The bottom of the barrel and at the bottom of the league, but most of the teams you see at the bottom of the league you expect to be there. For Texans fans nobody came into this season with any hope, so when the Texans finished close to the bottom, nobody was shocked. However some fans came into this season with one of the worst feelings from the outside looking in. That feeling was false hope. False hope that they could do something, that they would bounce back from a bad season. False hope that maybe their young signal caller would take leap forward only for all their hopes and dreams to be dashed. Right now let’s take a look back at all the wrongfully placed optimisms from this past season.

The Cleveland Browns are Super Bowl Contenders

At the start of the season the Browns came into the season with real Super Bowl aspirations. Phrases like, “Baker will prove the doubters wrong”, “Odell is finally back and healthy”, “Our defense is elite”, were just some of the many things Browns fans thought about their team. Fast forward to present day and the Browns are not only out of the playoff race, but there are many rumblings that the Browns will be looking for a new quarterback in the offseason.

Baker Mayfield was truly a bright spot for Browns fans since they hadn’t had a quarterback since Tim Couch. Now Browns fans are in shambles and are pointing to the same man who they once praised. Norman Osbourne speaking to Peter Parker in the original Spiderman sums up the Browns and Mayfield perfectly:

They found you amusing for a while the people of this city, but the one thing they love more than a hero is to see a hero fail, fall, die trying. In spite of everything you’ve done for them eventually they will hate.

The NFL stands for Not For Long, and it looks the Bakers has run out of time with the Browns.

Seattle Seahawks and Chef Russ for MVP

It’s the end of an era in Seattle whether or not they bring Russel Wilson back. The talent around isn’t good enough to support a Super Bowl run and his defense is too heavy to carry them all the way. Although nobody really thought the Seahawks would be Super Bowl contenders, most people, including myself, still had them being a relevant team. Wilson has always been a good regular season quarterback, but this year thanks to injuries, a terrible defense, and subpar offensive line the Seahawks really fell flat.

The worst part about all of this is Jamal Adams. The Seahawks don’t even have their first round pick thanks to Adams and now they’ll be stuck paying him for the next few years.

Should the Seahawks fire Pete Carroll? I think so, it’s just time for a change in Seattle. It’s nothing against him. It’s just not working and it’s only going to get worse.

Should the Seahawks trade Wilson? Whether he demands out or not it would be wise to trade him. I know he’s a fan favorite, but even if you keep him, what’s your ceiling with him? Can you honestly tell me Wilson can carry his team to another Super Bowl? Even if they fire Carrol and Ken Norton, and bring in new players, this Seahawks roster is on the decline while the 49ers, Rams and Cardinals are all on the incline. They have pieces for the future so just leave your good years behind you and move forward.

The Minnesota Vikings primed to take the NFC North amidst the Aaron Rodgers controversy

I hate the Minnesota Vikings with a passion. This one is personal on hurtful degree. At the start of the year we picked our division winners, playoff teams, Super Bowl matchups, and Super Bowl winners. I had the Vikings wining the division, and that’s not all, after a few weeks into the season, I didn’t admit it was bad prediction, I doubled down on it. Now I maybe dumb, but I’m not stupid, and it doesn’t take a genius to see that the Vikings suck.

Mike Zimmer needed to be fired, and the whole defense needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. As much as I hate the Vikings I can admit they showed flashes of what they could’ve been. They beat the Packers and went toe to toe with some of the best teams in the league, and they lost all but one of their games by eight points or less. The Bengals, Cardinals, Cowboys, Rams, were all one score losses. This team could’ve been great, but they just lost the close games, and that usually comes back to the coaches. As much as everyone wants to blame Kirk Cousins, it wasn’t his fault. This team has a competitive roster in place with Pro Bowl talent scattered across the line up. The Vikings are up there with the Browns as greatest 2021 disappointments.

Urban Meyer + Trevor Lawrence = Next Great Head Coach Quarterback Duo

The only reason this one makes the cut is because of just how bad the situation was in DUVAL. The best thing to happen to the Jacksonville Jaguars is they beat the Indianapolis Colts, which eliminated them from the playoffs, and they picked up the first overall pick in back to back drafts. Outside of that it was a mess.

Trevor Lawrence was regarded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck and John Elway, and Urban Myer was no random college coach either, he was a very successful and one of the best to ever do it. At the start of the year it looked like a good match, but it fell apart very quickly. On the football side of things, few expected the Jaguars to be any good, but they were a full on train wreck. Lawrence looked horrible and the play calling wasn’t helping him. His defense allowed free and easy points except against Buffalo. I’m in no way calling Lawrence a bust, because I still believe he’s going to be a great player, but this was a terrible year for the Jaguars.