2021 Houston Texans Fantasy Recap: Week 18

It has been a long march of a season, but here we are. The lights are turning off and fantasy champions have largely been crowned. I personally managed to come in second place in my money league, first in my Twitter league, and third in a friendly league. In total, about 300 bucks worth of prize money has been accrued this season. Can’t complain, and definitely can’t say I had a single offensive Texan player on any of my squads. However, there were a few weeks that the Texans defense came in handy! For the final time, let’s get into the numbers.

Week 18: (Texans vs. Titans)

QB: Davis Mills - 23/33, 301 yards, 3 TD, 12 yards rushing = 27.24 points

RB: David Johnson - 5 carries, 28 yards, 3 reception, 8 yards = 6.6 points

RB: Rex Burkhead - 12 carries, 24 yards rushing, 3 reception, 42 yards receiving = 9.6 points

WR: Brandin Cooks - 3 receptions, 26 yards = 5.6 points

WR: Nico Collins - 3 receptions, 67 yards = 9.7 points

WR: Chris Moore - 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD = 12.8 points

WR: Danny Amendola - 7 receptions, 113 yards, 2 TD = 32.3 points

TE: Anthony Auclair - 1 receptions, 7 yards = 1.7 points

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn - 1/1 FG, 2/2 XP, 31 long = 5 points

DEF: 5 TFL, 1 sack, 7 QB hit, 28 points allowed = 0 points

In a week 18 surprise, Danny Amendola had a vintage performance and put up some monster numbers. Brandin Cooks took a backseat as Davis Mills started slinging the ball in the second half. Many of his performances have been Jekyll/Hyde type contrasts between halves.

The defense gave up too many points to move the needle and could have proven costly in championship matchups. Hopefully that side of the ball will look a bit different after a draft that could see us net an elite pass rushing prospect.

Ka’imi Fairbairn needs to be pushed in training camp next year. Simple as that.

We’ll see you after the draft to forecast who could be usable on rosters next year. Until then, stew over your fantasy placements this year.