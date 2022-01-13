BREAKING NEWS: The Houston Texans Fire Head Coach David Culley

When the Houston Texans hired David Culley, they wanted a run through a brick wall head coach, not a X’s and O’s head coach. They got exactly that. Culley, and his wild and sopping tongue, mouth stuffed with double bubble, loved his players, loved his job, and kept morale high and the players working hard in a lost and stagnate season.

He couldn’t make the simplest ingame decisions though, like when to punt, when to go for it, when to kick field goals, and even turned down a penalty to punt in Cleveland. The Texans scheme was categorized by Tim Kelly running into heavy boxes, throwing screens to nowhere, and needing desperation to open the offense up, and Lovie Smith’s cover two defense failing, before adjusting and eventually running a NFL offense.

The Houston Texans have decided to fire head coach Davis Culley.

The #Texans are firing coach David Culley, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2022

The Texans finished 4-13 last season. This was expected. Culley wasn’t fired for his record, but because the low bar, the bare minimum wasn’t even met this season. Additionally, the Texans needed additional days to evaluate Culley’s job status, despite having eighteen weeks to do so. This lends itself to Houston calling around, scoping out the head coaching market, and probably having a name, or a few, in mind to be able to hand the car over to.

David Culley loves nachos and horror movies, and I love David Culley. I’ll miss his smile, the way he would grab players’ heads and yells, his gum chewing, and general demeanor, but it was clear he doesn’t have what it takes to be a NFL head coach. I hope he enjoys his retirement package, and cashes out that 401K into his next job. There’s only 32 of these, and he was fortunate to get the chance of having one of them.