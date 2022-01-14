Houston Texans Podcast: The Houston Texans Fire David Culley

A wise man once said, “I took this job simply because there’s 32 of these in this league. It is a pleasure, it is a privilege, it is an honor to be the head coach of one of these franchises and I happen to have that opportunity to do that now. Again, obviously I’m here simply because this is a bottom-line business and regardless of what had happened in the past, I’ve been put in a situation here to be the head coach of this football team. Our goal, every team’s goal in this league is to win a Super Bowl. Every year. Every team thinks that that can happen every year, regardless of what happened the year before, it’s always the goal. That’s always the goal that we’ll have when everybody walks through that door, everybody in the building. Everybody here, that’s our one goal. When the season is over, you start over. You evaluate, you look at things, you see what you need to do to be able to get better. That’s what Nick (Caserio) and this staff and everybody we have here is going to do during this process. I look at it as a way as this is a new year. This is a new start and what we’re getting ready to do now will have nothing to do with what happened in the past as we’re going forward right now to do the things that we need to do to be the best franchise that we can be, and go and try to accomplish those goals. I feel like that this franchise has the inner workings to do that and that’s why I’m here.”

That was eleven and a half months ago. Now, after a 4-13 season, David Culley has been fired from the Houston Texans. On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston and his good friend Taylor discuss the Texans firing David Culley. Topics include: why the Texans fired Culley, if it was the right decision, why Houston waited four days to make their decision, who will end up being the next coach in Houston, if a Brian Flores signing opens the door for Deshaun Watson to stay in Houston, what we learned from the Culley experience, and, of course your beautiful and perfect listener questions.

