Houston Texans Podcast: 2021 NFL Playoffs Super Wildcard Weekend Preview

We’ve seen the metaphors before. Climbing through the tunnel of excrement, pushing the boulder to the hill, docking the submarine, waltzing through the toy aisle during Christmas time after accidentally attending an occult ritual and questioning the foundation of a marriage. Now we are the metaphor. We are experiencing something we used to connect to, and are living it. The Houston Texans finished their 2021 NFL season last weekend. The weekly battle fight of watching the game, talking and listening and thinking about the game, doom scrolling, and watching the film is over. We are fans again. Able to sit on the couch and enjoy the game of football. I have a seat for you right next to me. I’ve been waiting for you.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston and his good friend Taylor, preview the Super Wildcard Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Topics include: the mediocre Las Vegas Raiders push to the playoffs, the last time the Cincinatti Bengals won a playoff game, the frigid Buffalo weather, Philadelphia learning how to run the ball to change their season around, the Joker Antonio Brown visiting Arkham Asylum, the freaks Dallas has to limit San Francisco’s horizontal offense, Jackson Mahomes Illuminati humiliation ritual, and the deflating Monday night game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

