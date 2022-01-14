2022 NFL Free Agency: The Texans’ Three Most Interesting Reserve/Future Signings

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans signed eleven players to reserve/future deals, giving them a spot on the 90-man offseason roster. Most of these players had previously been on Houston’s practice squad and will get another shot at success in 2022. Of the eleven, there are three players worth highlighting, all of whom have a great chance to make it past training camp.

Michael Dwumfour, DL

Dwumfour was originally signed by the Jets as a UDFA in 2021. After suffering an injury during the first preseason game, he was released with an injury settlement and signed with the Texans later in the season (after he returned to full health). The former Michigan and Rutgers standout played in Houston’s final three games, recording five tackles, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and half a sack. Dwumfour has plenty of potential and should have a place on the active roster secured, depending on who the team selects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Paul Quessenberry, FB/TE

Quessenberry is quite an interesting prospect. The thirty-year old has two brothers in the NFL, one of which (David) is a former Texan himself. Paul played college football at Navy and served a five-year stint in the Marine Corps afterwards. He was signed by the Patriots as an UDFA in 2020, but only spent two weeks with the team. Houston gave him another chance in 2021, where he sat on the practice squad through 17 games.

Even though Quessenberry isn’t the youngest guy out there, he brings plenty of valuable experience to the team. Considering he’s already been around for a year, he’s had plenty of time to develop and understand his role. Quessenberry might not be a lock for the active roster, but he could easily be the first guy called up in the event of an injury.

Jalen Camp, WR

Camp was originally selected in the 2021 NFL draft (sixth round) by an AFC South rival: the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he was waived at the end of the preseason, and did not get re-signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Texans were quick to pick him up, but just like Quessenberry, he was never promoted to the 53-man roster in 2021.

Camp played college football at Georgia Tech, and while his stats there certainly aren’t eye-popping, Houston clearly sees something they like in him. A similar situation played out with Davion Davis, another little-known receiver prospect from Sam Houston State. He earned an active roster spot last year; while he didn’t have much of an impact, he displayed enough versatility for the team to keep him around. Under a new head coach and offensive coordinator in 2022, there’s no reason why Camp can’t make a name for himself. He has a lot to prove and almost nothing to lose.